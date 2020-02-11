Preseason roster for Arizona announced

The New York Red bulls traveled to Tucson, Arizona for the second preseason camp. New York will train in Tucson through February 22 and participate in the Visit Tucson Sun Cup.

New York will start camp with 29 players, including NYRB II's Roy Boateng and Kyle Zajec, and 2020 SuperDraft picks Patrick Seagrist, Cherif Dieye, and Wallis Lapsley. Josh Sims has joined New York for the start of the second camp, while recent signings David Jensen and Mandela Egbo will join New York's preseason after completing the P-1 visa process.

Goalkeepers: Wallis Lapsley^, Kendall McIntosh, Ryan Meara

Defenders: Roy Boateng*, Rece Buckmaster, Kyle Duncan, Aaron Long, Sean Nealis, Tim Parker, Patrick Seagrist^, Amro Tarek, John Tolkin

Midfielders: Cristian Casseres Jr., Sean Davis, Cherif Dieye^, Omir Fernandez, Kaku, Chris Lema, Ben Mines, Alex Muyl, Danny Royer, Marc Rzatkowski, Josh Sims, Jared Stroud, Florian Valot, Kyle Zajec*

Forwards: Tom Barlow, Mathias Jorgensen, Brian White

* - NYRB II player

^ - Unsigned draft pick