Metro denies Independiente, 2:1

2:1 New York IDV Jorgensen

Romero Gamarra Nieto 02.08.20 · Preseason

Metro used second half goal from Mathias Jorgensen and Kaku to earn a comeback victory over Independiente del Valle, 2:1. All the goals were scored in the second half.

The game was a preseason scrimmage for both clubs, as the Ecuadorians were visiting the New York metropolitan area.