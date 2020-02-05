Metro logo returns to new jersey

February 5, 2020 The long-rumored black jersey has been officially unveiled, and it comes with a snazzy little gem. While we can debate if the three adidas red shoulder stripes are a true homage to Metro, the little detail at the bottom left corner leaves no doubt. A styled version of the four-corner logo used by the MetroStars from 2003 to 2005 makes a small, but key element of the new jersey. Those of us who loved the original incarnation of Metro might be dwindling in numbers. But we're glad to see that even in this world of corporate branding, a nod to the team's history has a place. Metro forever.