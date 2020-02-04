19 years of MetroFanatic

Boy, this has been an exciting offseason! So much hope going into 2020! Alright, not exactly...

Whatever the state of the team is, let us celebrate the 19th year of MetroFanatic. We started this website on this day all the way back in 2001. As always, this means an addition to the MetroFanatic Hall of Fame. This year, it's not one player, but two Tims: Howard and Cahill! Their Metro stints were separated by a decade, but they are now joined forever in the annals.

Congrats to the enshrinees and thanks to everyone for reading!