Denis Hamlett gets new boss: Kevin Thelwell

February 3, 2020 (Official Press Release) The New York Red Bulls have named Kevin Thelwell Head of Sport, the club announced today. Thelwell, 46, joins New York from Wolverhampton Wanderers FC of the English Premier League in a newly created role with the club. "On behalf of everyone at the organization, I'd like to welcome Kevin to our club," said Marc de Grandpre, General Manager, New York Red Bulls. "Kevin has a tremendous resume and demonstrated experience helping a club attain new levels of success with Wolverhampton. He is well respected within the international soccer community and fits well within our culture. This is a welcome addition as we continue our pursuit of delivering the MLS Cup to our fans." As Head of Sport, Thelwell will have oversight on all aspects of the sporting side of the club. Sporting Director Denis Hamlett will remain in charge of day-to-day soccer operations and report to Thelwell. Thelwell was appointed Sporting Director of Wolves in the Summer of 2016 after three years as Head of Football Development and Recruitment - in both roles he oversaw all football-related matters at the club. During Thelwell's tenure, Wolves went from England's third tier in 2013-14, to winning the Championship in 2017-18 and earning promotion to the Premier League. During their first Premier League season, Wolves finished seventh, qualifying for a return to European competition this season with a spot in the Europa League. Wolves currently sit in eighth in the Premier League, level with Manchester United in the standings and just six points out of a top-four spot.