Kemar Lawrence sold to Anderlecht

The New York Red Bulls have transferred Jamaica defender Kemar Lawrence to R.S.C. Anderlecht, the club announced today. Lawrence has spent the last five seasons in New York. Terms of the transfer were not disclosed.

"Kemar has had ambitions to play in Europe and we received an offer that makes this mutually beneficial for the club," said Sporting Director Denis Hamlett. "We wish Kemar the best for this next step in his career."

Lawrence, 27, joined New York from Harbour View FC after a successful trial in 2015. The Jamaican left back started in 113 of the 118 appearances he made with five goals and 10 assists in 10,044 minutes played. Across all competitions, he has accrued 137 starts in 146 matches played with five goals and 12 assists in 12,257 minutes played.

During his tenure as a Red Bull, Lawrence rose to a Best XI player in MLS, an MLS All-Star, and a regular starter for the Jamaican National Team. In 2018, he earned a spot among MLS' Best XI as he appeared in a career-high 28 league games, recording two goals and an assist. Lawrence helped anchor a Red Bulls backline that allowed a league-low 33 goals in 34 games en route to an MLS record 71 points and 22 wins and the Supporters' Shield that season.