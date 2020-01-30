Kemar Lawrence to be sold to Anderlecht

If you thought this offseason can't get any worse... it has escalated. According to The Athletic, RBNY has sold Kemar Lawrence to Anderlecht, pending bureaucratic paperwork. The fee has been reported to be between $1.25 and 1.5 million. At Anderlecht, Lawrence will join partner-in-crime Michael Murillo, sold earlier this offseason.

If you're keeping count, this means that three members of our All-Time Best XI have departed this offseason, with Lawrence joining Luis Robles and Bradley Wright-Phillips: the best left back, goalkeeper, and striker in team history all gone. And with Aaron Long's future hanging in the balance...

This offseason might have not reached its nadir yet.