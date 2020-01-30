English right back Mandela Egbo signed

January 30, 2020 (Official Press Release) The New York Red Bulls have completed the transfer of English right back Mandela Egbo pending receipt of his ITC and P-1 visa, the club announced today. Egbo, 22, joins the Red Bulls from SV Darmstadt 98 in the 2. Bundesliga. Egbo will occupy an international spot on the Red Bulls roster. "Mandela was identified through our scouting network as an outside back with a great pedigree and qualities that translate well to our style of play," said Red Bulls Sporting Director Denis Hamlett. "He's young but has a ton of professional games, and has spent time developing with big clubs in Europe. In speaking with Mandela we know he is excited and ready for an opportunity in MLS. We look forward to getting him into camp and getting him up to speed." The English Youth International moved to SV Darmstadt 98 in July and has made six appearances for the 2. Bundesliga side, five starts in league play and an appearance in the German Cup, where he recorded an assist. "I was able to watch Mandela play in person on my recent trip to Germany, and saw firsthand his quality and how he will fit into our philosophy," said Red Bulls head coach Chris Armas. "In meeting him and getting to know him, it's clear that he is a bright, driven young man that will fit well within our culture and our locker room." Egbo, 22, signed with Borussia Monchengladbach from the Crystal Palace academy in 2015, at the age of 17. Egbo became a regular for Monchengladbach II, making 84 appearances over four seasons, recording three goals and five assists, and contributing to 31 clean sheets. He made his Bundesliga debut for Gladbach's senior team in February 2018, coming on as a sub in a 1-0 win over Hannover 96. Egbo represented England through the Under-18 level and helped England's Under-17 squad win the 2014 U-17 UEFA European Championship.