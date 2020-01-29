Danish goalkeeper David Jensen signed

January 29, 2020 (Official Press Release) The New York Red Bulls have signed goalkeeper David Jensen to an MLS contract pending receipt of his ITC and P-1 Visa, the club announced today. Jensen, 27, joins New York from FC Utrecht and brings over 200 games of professional experience. He will occupy an international spot on the Red Bulls roster. Jensen, who has played professionally in both Denmark and the Netherlands, has been with FC Utrecht in the Eredivisie for the last four seasons. The Denmark goalie has made 145 appearances for Utrecht with 33 shutouts across all competitions. "David brings a wealth of professional experience to our club," said Red Bulls Sporting Director Denis Hamlett. "When scouting David, we were impressed with him on and off the field, we know he is a solid goalkeeper and we think he'll be great in our locker room too. We've got a strong group of goalkeepers to work together and push each other every day in training." Jensen began his senior career with FC Nordsjaelland, a Superligaen squad, in March of 2009. He made his debut on September 24, 2011 off the bench and finished with 27 clean sheets in 85 appearances. "In speaking with David, I'm confident he'll be a great fit for our team," said Red Bulls head coach Chris Armas. "He is a veteran guy who knows what it takes to win. He brings a different type of experience to our group, having played at a high level in different parts of Europe. We look forward to getting David integrated into our team in the coming weeks." Jensen featured for the Denmark Youth National team from the Under-16s through the Under-21s with 35 appearances, and has been part of senior national team camps as well. Jensen has been part of 18-man roster for Denmark for international friendlies and World Cup qualifiers.