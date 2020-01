Metro easily tops South Florida collegians, 4:0

The New York Red Bulls defeated the University of South Florida soccer team 4-0. Alex Muyl, Jared Stroud, Cherif Dieye and Ben Mines scored the goals.

Chris Armas used two different line-ups for each half. The night became an opportunity to see as many new players as possible. Patrick Seagrist got the assist in Muyl's goal, while Dieye contributed with a goal and assist.