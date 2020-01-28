Some singings finally in the pipeline?

Could the wait for signings be over? 90 days into the offseason, we finally have a tangible signing, and not one, but two. According to Dylan Butler at Pro Soccer USA, they are Danish goalkeeper David Jensen and English right back Mandela Egbo, and they should be announced soon.

Jensen, 27, is a former Danish youth international who recently lost his place as a starter at Dutch club Utrecht. He came through with Nordsjaelland and has also played for Fredericia and AB.

Egbo, 22, is a former English youth international who spent time in the Crystal Palace youth setup. He has been in Germany since 2015, first with Borussia Monchengladbach (mostly with reserves), and this year with Darmstadt in the 2. Bundesliga.