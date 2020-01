West Ham offer for Long rejected?

If Sky Sports is to be believed, RBNY has rejected an offer from West Ham for Aaron Long. "West Ham have had an offer for USA centre back Aaron Long rejected by New York Red Bulls today. Offer was $500,000 for loan until the end of the season with $4.5m option to buy in the summer," tweets reporter Kaveh Solhekol.

Long was supposedly a target of both West Ham and Southampton last year.