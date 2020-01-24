   
Preseason opens with loss to Atlanta
January 24, 2020 (Official Game Summary)

2:1
Atlanta New York
Martinez
Barco 		Valot
01.24.20 · Preseason

The Red Bulls got their first preseason scrimmage action on Friday against Atlanta United. New York fell, 2-1, over the course of three 30-minute periods. Florian Valot scored the Red Bulls goal in the seventh minute.

Valot's goal came off of a pressing moment in Atlanta's end. Danny Royer was able to force a turnover from the back line, collect the ball and find Valot across the top of the 18-yard box. Valot found himself in space and calmly finished with a low shot to the far post.

Both of Atlanta's goals came in the first 30-minute period as well.


 
•  News Archive
•  Rumor Mill
•  Weekly Awards
•  Season Ratings
•  Last Game Ratings

•  Team Roster
•  Schedule
•  Statistics
•  Standings
•  Transactions
•  Reserves
•  Building the Team
•  Staff
•  Ticket Info
•  Stadium Info

Home · Team · News · History · Boards · Stuff · About

Copyright © 2001-2020 MetroFanatic.com™.
MetroFanatic is not affiliated with the MetroStars, Red Bull New York, or Major League Soccer.