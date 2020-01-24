Preseason opens with loss to Atlanta

2:1 Atlanta New York Martinez

Barco Valot 01.24.20 · Preseason

The Red Bulls got their first preseason scrimmage action on Friday against Atlanta United. New York fell, 2-1, over the course of three 30-minute periods. Florian Valot scored the Red Bulls goal in the seventh minute.

Valot's goal came off of a pressing moment in Atlanta's end. Danny Royer was able to force a turnover from the back line, collect the ball and find Valot across the top of the 18-yard box. Valot found himself in space and calmly finished with a low shot to the far post.

Both of Atlanta's goals came in the first 30-minute period as well.