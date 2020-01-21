Josh Sims returns on another loan

January 21, 2020 (Official Press Release) The New York Red Bulls have reached agreement with Southampton FC to bring winger Josh Sims back to New York on loan, pending receipt of his P-1 Visa. The loan will last from January until June 30, with an option to extend. Sims, 22, first joined New York for the second half of the 2019 season. He will be added to the Red Bulls roster as a Young Designated Player. "We are pleased to reach an agreement to bring Josh back to New York," said Red Bulls Sporting Director Denis Hamlett. "In his performances at the end of last season, we saw glimpses of why he was our top choice in last Summer's transfer window. Josh is a player that can maximize our philosophy with his speed, aggressiveness and quality on the ball. We're excited to see how Josh can build upon his time with us last year." While with New York in 2019, Sims recorded a goal and assist in eight appearances over the final part of the 2019 season. His first goal for the club came as an early spark in the playoff match against the Philadelphia Union, but he was forced out of the match with injury in the 29th minute. "Josh proved to be a great addition to our club last year, as a person and a player, and we're pleased to bring him back," said Red Bulls Head Coach Chris Armas. "Josh has so many qualities that we like and look for, and he made a difference for us in the final third. We expect him to play a big role heading into this season." Sims made his Southampton debut in the Premier League in November 2016, earning an assist on the eventual game-winning goal against Everton. Weeks later, he earned a start for Southampton in a Europa League match, marking his first venture in European competition. Sims has made 26 appearances across all competitions for Southampton's senior team, including 20 in the Premier League, recording two assists in 573 league minutes. "I'm delighted to have rejoined the New York Red Bulls on loan," said Sims. "I enjoyed my time there last season but felt it was cut short, so I'm ready to start the season strongly and help push the team to improve on last season. I'm fit and ready to go, I felt New York was a good fit for me last season and that's one of the reasons I've chose to come back, the boys, the staff, and everyone connected to the club made me feel welcome from the first minute and I can't wait to see everyone again and rejoin the team." Sims is a native of Yeovil, England. He was a member of Southampton's academy before being promoted to the First Team in 2016. Sims has appeared for England at several youth international levels, most recently in the 2019 Toulon Tournament against U-23 competition. Sims will join the Red Bulls for preseason camp when he receives his P-1 Visa.