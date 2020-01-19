Preseason roster for Florida announced

The New York Red Bulls traveled to Bradenton, Florida today to open the first of two preseason camps. New York will train and play exhibition matches at the IMG Academy in Bradenton through February 1.

New York opens camp with 30 players, including 21 of 24 players on the current MLS roster. Aaron Long and Cristian Casseres Jr. are in national team camps, Long with the U.S. National Team and Casseres with Venezuela's U-23 outfit for CONMEBOL Olympic Qualifying.

The club has given defender Kemar Lawrence time off to attend to a family situation before joining the team in Florida. Lawrence is expected to report on January 27.

NYRB II defender Roy Boateng and midfielder Kyle Zajec will also join the First Team, along with the club's seven draft picks from the 2020 MLS SuperDraft.

The Red Bulls will face Atlanta United on Friday, January 24, University of South Florida on Tuesday, January 28, and D.C. United on Saturday, February 1.

Goalkeepers: Wallis Lapsley^, Kendall McIntosh, Ryan Meara

Defenders: Roy Boateng*, Rece Buckmaster, Kyle Duncan, Kemar Lawrence (January 27), Sean Nealis, Tim Parker, Patrick Seagrist^, Amro Tarek, John Tolkin

Midfielders: Deri Corfe^, Sean Davis, Cherif Dieye^, Omir Fernandez, Kaku, Ben Mines, Alex Muyl, Niko Petridis^, Danny Royer, Marc Rzatkowski, Barry Sharifi^, Florian Valot, Kyle Zajec*, Stavros Zarokostas^

Forwards: Tom Barlow, Mathias Jorgensen, Brian White

* - NYRB II player

^ - Unsigned draft pick