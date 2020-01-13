Three more taken in SuperDraft

January 13, 2020 (Official Press Release) The New York Red Bulls concluded the 2020 MLS Superdraft with three selections, two in the third round and one in the fourth. In total, the Red Bulls tallied seven picks over four rounds. New York opened the third round selecting University of Rhode Island forward Stavros Zarokostas with the 10th pick of the round. Then the Red Bulls followed up five picks later with Barry Sharifi, a Loyola Maryland midfielder and a former U-23 Red Bulls player. New York concluded the draft with St. John's midfielder Niko Petridis with the 93rd pick (4th Round, 15th pick). Zarokostas was a mainstay at the University of Rhode Island, as a starter all four seasons for the Rams. In his first collegiate season, the Coventry, Rhode Island, native recorded eight goals and four assists in 15 starts, which earned him the nod as the 2016 Atlantic-10 Rookie of the Year. Over four years, Zarokostas accrued 28 goals and 17 assists in 74 games played and earned United States Coaches All-Region honors twice (2018, '19). Sharifi had a strong collegiate career, having been named the Patriot League Midfielder Year three consecutive years (2017, '18, '19) and became Loyola's third All-American midfielder in 2018. In four seasons as a Greyhound, he tallied 19 goals and 19 assists in 71 games played. Sharifi also played on Red Bulls' U-23 squad during the Summer between semesters. He recorded two goals over six games in 226 minutes played in 2019. Petridis, a transfer from UConn, played 35 matches for St. John's in his last two collegiate seasons. The Norwalk, Connecticut, native tallied three of his four goals and three of his four assists coming off the bench in 2019. Prior to St. John's, Petridis made 16 starts in 35 matches played, recording four goals and four assists with the University of Connecticut. He was selected to the American Athletic Conference All-Rookie Team in 2016.