Four taken in SuperDraft

January 9, 2020 (Official Press Release) Following a trade with Chicago Fire FC to move up to the 10th overall pick, the New York Red Bulls selected Marquette defender Patrick Seagrist in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft on Thursday. The Red Bulls traded $100K in General Allocation Money for Chicago Fire FC's No. 10 pick. Following the selection of Seagrist, the Red Bulls wrapped up the first round with Louisville forward Cherif Dieye as the 15th overall selection. New York then selected UC-Davis goalkeeper Wallis Lapsley with the 10th pick in the second round (36th overall). With the 41st pick, the Red Bulls picked Wright State forward Deri Corfe. Seagrist was a four-year letterwinner for Marquette and capped of his Golden Eagle career with a team-best seven assists his senior campaign. The Streamwood, Illinois, native earned All-BIG EAST First team honors in 2018 and 2019. He started 63 of the 65 matches he played in and recorded six goals and 16 assists as a defender. Dieye, a native of Dakar, Senegal, ended his career as a Cardinal leading the team in every offensive statistic on the season. He led the Cards with seven goals, including three game-winners. He dished out six assists for 17 points and also led the team with 79 shots and 36 shots on goal. Dieye was named to the United Soccer Coaches (USC) All-South Region Second Team and the USC Scholar All-South Region Second Team. In addition, he was a 2019 All-ACC Second Team selection and was a third team selection in 2018. By collecting a single-season career-high nine shutouts, Lapsley, a Seattle native, set a new all-time career program record with 21 clean sheets. His 0.89 career goals against average is a new Div. I-era program record and the second-lowest all-time figure. By finishing with a .784 career save percentage and 35 wins, Lapsley is now responsible for the highest figure in school history in each category. During the 2019 season, Corfe appeared in 21 matches (20 starts) for the Raiders recording 1,769 minutes contributing 13 goals and eight helpers. Following his performance on the pitch during the 2019 season, Corfe was named to the United Soccer Coaches All-North Region First Team along with First Team All-Horizon League.