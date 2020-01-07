Stroud and Lema signed to MLS deals

January 7, 2020 (Official Press Release) The New York Red Bulls have signed midfielders Jared Stroud and Chris Lema to MLS contracts, the club announced today. The pair of New Jersey natives are added to the First Team roster after establishing their places in the NYRB II record books last season. "On behalf of everyone at the club I'd like to welcome Jared and Chris to the first team," said Red Bulls Sporting Director Denis Hamlett. "Over the last several seasons we have established a strong pathway for talented players to move up and contribute at the MLS level. We are proud to have helped Jared and Chris take this next step in their career." Stroud, 23, had two strong seasons as a member of NYRB II with last season ending as an all-league honoree. In 2019, he tallied 15 goals and nine assists to earn USL Championship All-League First team honors, and was fourth in all of USL in chances created with 92. The Chester, New Jersey, native accrued 22 goals, 20 assists, 63 games played, 51 matches started in 4,748 minutes played in two seasons with NYRB II. Stroud became the first player in NYRB II franchise history to record 20 goals and 20 assists in his career. The four-year letter winner at Colgate became NYRB II's all-time assist leader with 20 assists and finished second in goals scored (22), games played (63), third in games started (51) and fourth in minutes played (4,748). He was just the third player in NYRB II history to garner first team all-league honors. Lema, a Ridgefield, New Jersey, native, was named to the USL Championship All-League Second Team in 2019, leading the league in chances created with 94 along with four goals and one assist in 33 games played. Lema became the all-time leader in career games started (56) and minutes played (5,008) for Red Bulls II. For the 2019 season he finished fourth in goals scored (5), third in assists (6), and second in minutes played (2,837) for the club. Lema featured in the Under-15 and Under-17 United States Men's National team while a part of the Red Bulls Academy.