Metro's bid for "the next George Best" rejected?

January 3, 2020 Who is ready for hyperbole? In our first rumor of the offseason (yes, the offseason that is already two months in the books and is due to be over in two weeks), Metro is finally linked to a player... by the New York Times, of all places. And the player in question... only "the next George Best!" That will be Portuguese central midfielder Leonardo da Silva Lopes, 21, who is currently with Hull in the Championship. This is the first time he has played as high as the second division in England, not counting a solitary game with Wigan last season. He also played for Peterborough and Gillingham. Hull Live confirms the rumor, claiming that "Hull City have rejected a seven-figure bid from New York Red Bulls for midfielder Leonardo da Silva Lopes. The Tigers have made it clear they have no wish to sell da Silva Lopes in this transfer window." So why the moniker? It comes from a headline in The Sun, which references Peterborough director of football Barry Fry, back in 2017: "I've seen this kid since 14 and he's an unbelievable talent. He's got everything. He can head, he can tackle, the weight of his pass is brilliant, right foot and left foot and he's played nearly 30 games this season. He's the best player I've seen since Bestie came to United."