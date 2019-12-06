Michael Murillo sold to Anderlecht

December 6, 2019 (Official Press Release) The New York Red Bulls have transferred Panamanian international Michael Amir Murillo to RSC Anderlecht of the Belgian First Division, the club announced today. Murillo, 23, departs after three seasons with the Red Bulls. Terms of the transfer were not disclosed. "We thank Amir for his contributions to our club over the last three years," said Red Bulls Sporting Director Denis Hamlett. "Amir has continued to grow as a player and person since he joined us as a 20-year-old, and we wish him the best of luck in Europe." "The allocation money we receive as funds from this transfer will be invested back into improving our roster in this transfer window," said Hamlett. Murillo joined New York on loan from Panama's San Francisco FC in 2017, and quickly became a regular in the Red Bulls lineup. The Red Bulls exercised an option to buy Murillo at the end of the 2017 season. Murillo compiled 62 matches played, 54 matches started, four goals and 10 assists in 4,945 minutes played in MLS, helping the backline to 21 clean sheets. Murillo was named an MLS All-Star in 2018 and was named the Red Bulls' Newcomer of the Year in 2017. "This is a great opportunity for Amir," said Red Bulls Head Coach Chris Armas. "On behalf of the coaching staff I'd like to thank Amir for his commitment to the team during his time here. We wish him all the best and we will be rooting for him." While Murillo was in New York, he also solidified himself as a regular with the Panamanian National Team. The right back helped his national team to its first appearance in the World Cup in 2018 and back-to-back Gold Cup quarterfinal appearances in 2017 and 2019. He has tallied 37 caps and two goals for his country.