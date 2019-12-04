RBNY II annouces roster decisions

New York Red Bulls II have announced roster decisions following the conclusion of the 2019 USL Championship season. The club has exercised options on six players and declined the options of six.

NYRB II has exercised the options of defenders Preston Kilwien, Roy Boateng, and Edgardo Rito, midfielders Kyle Zajec and Omar Sowe, and forward Sebastian Elney.

New York declined options on goalkeepers Rashid Nuhu and Miguel Silva, defenders Jordan Scarlett, Allen Yanes, and Janos Loebe, and forward Amarildo de Souza.

The following players are out of contract: midfielders Jared Stroud and Chris Lema.

Defender Sean McSherry announced his retirement following his first professional season.

"As always, with all the hard work players put in during the year, it is hard to see players move on, but we are very thankful for their efforts and contributions," said Head Coach John Wolyniec. "We hope their time here helps them in their future success."