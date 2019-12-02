Luis Robles signs with Miami

December 2, 2019 Inter Miami announced today it has signed free agent goalkeeper Luis Robles. Robles explained his release from RBNY in an interview with Sirius XM. "As we got toward the end, Denis [Hamlett] called me, Chris [Armas] called me before the day that they announced it and we talked about a bunch of different scenarios and none of those scenarios included me continuing to play for the team," Robles said. "So at that point, I said, thank you, I appreciate everything that you guys have allowed me to do. And if it's OK with you, I just ask that you don't explore too many other options in just letting me go. I thought Denis did me a solid by just letting me go because it was going to give me the best chance in deciding where I could go. I really was grateful to him."