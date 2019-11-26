10 years in, Metro makes first-ever re-entry pick

November 26, 2019 (Official Press Release) With the 13th pick in the 2019 MLS Re-Entry Draft, the New York Red Bulls selected Kendall McIntosh. McIntosh's contract option was triggered by being selected in Stage One of the Re-Entry Draft, which put him on New York's roster. The players selected in Stage One will be exercised with their contract option for 2020, or if they're out of contract, an offer must be extended that is at least equal to the player's 2019 compensation. The players selected in Stage Two can have their contracts renegotiated. McIntosh, 25, split time as the Portland Timbers backup and Portland Timbers II starter. The Santa Rosa, California, native made his Timbers debut against San Jose in the U.S. Open Cup on June 6, 2018, tallying a clean sheet in the 2-0 victory. He tallied 60 starts and 10 clean sheets with Portland Timbers II since 2016. For country, McIntosh appeared in the U.S. Under-20 National Team at the Northern Ireland Milk Cup. He was part of the U-14 National Development Program and the U-15 National Team prior to residency with the U-17s. At the 2011 CONCACAF Championships in Jamaica, McIntosh helped the U.S. to a 3-2 win against El Salvador and pitched shutouts against Jamaica and Canada, allowing the U.S. to move on to the FIFA U-17 World Cup in Mexico.