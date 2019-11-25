Kemar Lawrence wants out?

The dust has not settled yet on last week's harsh departures, and it looks like more could be on the way. According to SoccerByIves, "Kemar Lawrence has requested a trade from the Red Bulls, a move that came after the club refused his request to renegotiate his contract".

Lawrence signed a contract extension in September of last year, but is apparently now unhappy that his once-mighty salary is small relative to both his defensive teammates, as well as other fullbacks in MLS.

Ugh...